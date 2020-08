– This week’s episode of Smackdown, which was the first episode of the WWE ThunderDome era, drew 2.168 million viewers which was an increase from last week’s episode which drew 1.979 million viewers.

The first hour drew 2.189 million viewers while hour two drew 2.146 million viewers with a 0.60 in the 18-49 demo.

– Jaxson Ryker teased the return of the Forgotten Sons on Instagram. The faction has been off television since WWE stars publicly called out Ryker over a pro-Donald Trump tweet.