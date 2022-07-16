The Godfather Disagrees Claims of JBL Being a Bully

Over the years, there have been rumors about JBL from wrestlers who said he was a bully backstage in WWE by going too far with ribs and pranks, which would not be in a good-natured way.

In their altercation during an ECW One Night Stand event, which left Meanie bloodied and hurt, he was accused by Meanie of firing hard shots at him. Other accusations were made by people like Justin Roberts in his book from a few years back and Mauro Ranallo in the SmackDown commentary team incident involving the two of them.

These assertions have already been disputed by Gerald Brisco, who currently co-hosts the podcast “Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw” with JBL.

The Godfather, a former WWE star, provided his opinion on these allegations when talking with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. He pointed out that JBL operated under outdated regulations that no longer apply.

“What he is, is an old-school wrestler that was taught by old-school wrestlers, and he had that mentality. The modern-day kids and people growing up were changing, and they didn’t understand that, but he, by no means, was no bully. He just lived by locker room rules that were old-school rules. Those rules are gone now.”

