The Godfather Looks Back On Vince McMahon Pitching The Papa Shango Character To Him

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon pitching the Papa Shango character to him.

Godfather said, “Vince hires me and says, ‘You got the body of a monster but you got a baby face.’ He called me one day and said, ‘Charles, I want you to go rent the movie Live and Let Die.”

On the character’s end coming as a result of his divorce causing personal chaos:

“I was getting into a lot of fights — real fights — and ‘Taker was pulling me off of people, and it was getting ugly. I went in there with Vince and Mark and we decided it would be best if I went home and got my mind right before somebody got hurt. I know that’s wild, but I was a different person back then.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.