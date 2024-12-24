The Godfather Reveals Canceled WrestleMania Return Plans During COVID Era

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on his “Poddin’ Ain’t Easy” podcast episode. He discussed several topics in it, including plans to return to the company during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show was canceled.

The Godfather said, “When COVID hit, I agreed to come out to that [Andrè The Giant Memorial Battle Royal] and that was going to be — I was going to come out as Kama, get eliminated, then I was gonna come back as Godfather, get eliminated, and then I was gonna … I don’t even remember what, I know that the last thing was Papa Shango and the lights were gonna go out and everybody, whoever was left, [laughs in character], and COVID hit and they didn’t do it. It was hard because they’re so PG and, when they see me, the audience wants to yell, ‘Where’s the Hoes?’ You might see me down at … once they go on Netflix I wouldn’t be [surprised]. I mean, I’m still under contract. I’m still under contract with them so I’m sure you might see me pop up.”