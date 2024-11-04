The Godfather Reveals Who Came Up With The Ho Train Idea

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently took to an episode of his “Poddin’ Ain’t Easy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who came up with the Ho Train idea.

Godfather said, “Actually, Shane McMahon came up with Ho Train. We were in the ring one day, messing around, and Shane’s in the ring with me and whoever else. Shane’s like, ‘You know when you Splash –‘ I always splashed people in the corner. That always looked cool to me. So he goes, you know when you do that splash, before you do it, I want you to — Do you remember Soul Train? We’re going to call it the Ho Train.’ I remember him saying, ‘Don’t leave them hanging too long get a good wind up, and then come in and Splash him. We’ll call it the Ho Train.’”

On his favorite Shane story:

“Me and ‘Taker would go out every night to strip clubs, and Vince didn’t want us getting no DUIs. So Shane used to drive me and ‘Taker all the time [from] TV and stuff. So, I mean, most of our stories are, you know, I don’t think Shane was even 21 yet, and he was hanging with me and Mark for a while. So, Dude, I got a lot of cool things with him, but I can’t say ’em. I mean everything. I’m The Godfather. Don’t forget. He was hanging with me and ‘Taker and strippers and Jack Daniels. Come on, man. He had a lot of good times. Kevin Nash was asked a question one time about Shane, and he said, ‘The coolest rich motherf***er I know,’ and that describes him pretty good.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)