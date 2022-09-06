The Good Brothers Confirmed for NJPW Royal Quest II

On October 1 and 2, The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, will be making an appearance at their upcoming two-show event in London.

Additionally scheduled to make an appearance are FTR, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, and Zack Sabre Jr.

On September 25, Anderson, the current holder of the NEVER Openweight Championship, will have the opportunity to defend his title against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Even though there are no matches scheduled for the show, the competition to determine the very first IWGP Women’s Champion will begin on night two.