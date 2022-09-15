The Good Brothers Finishing Up with Impact Tonight, DVR News for Viewers

In the opening match of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Mascara Dorada (formerly known as Gran Metalik) will compete against Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey. The title will be at stake.

The Good Brothers and The Motor City Machine Guns are scheduled to square off as the main event of tonight’s Impact show. At least for the time being, this will be the last time that Doc Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson compete on the Impact roster. The two veteran tag teams will compete against one another for the very first time in tonight’s match.

In addition, Impact has made the following announcements for tonight’s show, which will be broadcast on AXS at 8 p.m. Eastern Time:

– Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defend against Rich Swann and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

– Moose and Steve Maclin vs. Decay

– Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards with Tasha Steelz on commentary

This evening’s episode of Before the Impact will feature a match between Yuya Uemura and Raj Singh. BTI can be viewed live at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Facebook, YouTube, and Impact Plus.

In related news, a number of cable and satellite directories list tonight’s Impact on AXS as a repeat. If fans have Impact set to record as a series on their DVR, fans may need to manually record tonight’s episode in order to watch it.