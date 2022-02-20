The Good Brothers Keep Tag Team Titles At Impact No Surrender

There wasn’t a title change when Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) made their latest title defense. The finish was when Jay White came out and hit his finisher to allow the champions to retain.

The match happened at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender special on Saturday night from New Orleans, Louisiana’s Alario Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV when The Good Brothers beat The Guerillas of Destiny.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson retaliated against the Bullet Club when they aligned with Violent By Design.