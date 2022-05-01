The Good Brothers Make Their Return to New Japan Pro Wrestling

During New Japan’s Wrestling Dontaku event on Sunday, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) made their return to the promotion by attacking the Guerillas of Destiny.

The team’s return occurred after Tama Tonga won the NEVER Openweight Championship from EVIL. The Good Brothers ran to the ring to attack Tonga, which prompted Tanga Loa to make the save for Tonga.

After The Good Brothers beat down Tonga and Loa, Anderson held up the NEVER Openweight Championshp belt, then proceeded to give Tonga the gun stun on the championship.

This is off the heels of The Good Brothers having faced The Guerillas of Destiny at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender in February, where Jay White had turned on Tonga and Loa. The Good Brother’s have not been seen in New Japan Pro Wrestling since 2016, when they signed with WWE to join AJ Styles.

