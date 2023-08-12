The Grayson Waller Effect With Rey Mysterio Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

As noted, WWE has announced that next week’s show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will feature the 25-year anniversary celebration of WWE Hall of Fame legend Edge, with “The Rated-R Superstar” going one-on-one against “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus for the first time ever.

Additionally, after defeating Austin Theory to capture the WWE United States Championship on this week’s show, Rey Mysterio will appear as the special guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect” with Grayson Waller next Friday night.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Friday night for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.