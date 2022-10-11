The Great Kabuki, Masa Saito and Great Kojika Inducted into Japan Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

Three new names have been inducted into Japan’s Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

On October 10th, the Hall of Fame hosted its ‘LEGACY II’ event at Korakuen Hall. In addition to live wrestling, the Great Kabuki, Great Kojika, and the late Masa Saito were inducted as members of the 2022 class.

Saito died in 2018 at the age of 76. Kabuki and Kojika were there to accept their commemorative plaques.

Antonio Inoki, Giant Baba, Jumbo Tsuruta, Tatsumi Fujinami, Riki Choshu, and Genichiro Tenryu were among those inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.