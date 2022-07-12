The Great Khali Accused of Assaulting Worker In India, Video Footage and Statement

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali got into a fight with a toll worker on Monday in Ludhiana, Punjab, India.

In a video of the incident that was uploaded by The Tribune of India, Khali can be seen arguing with many toll workers as he passes through Punjab on his way to Haryana’s Karnal. The video’s transcript reveals that a toll worker questioned Khali about why he slapped another employee, but it does not show any evidence of the alleged attack. The footage also demonstrates the presence of local law enforcement.

According to the Tribune’s translation, the toll worker told Khali, “You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card.” Khali then replied, “You are blackmailing me.”

The employee then said, “We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it.”

Today, Khali posted a brief statement about the situation on Instagram.

“Hello Friends. Yesterday while going to karnal, toll tax employee of Phillaur stopped my car and misbehaved for selfie. When I denied selfie, he ruthlessly passed racist comments also used bad words. That’s all I want to say. Thank you [folded hands emoji],” Khali wrote.

According to the local police, no one involved has yet made an official complaint.

