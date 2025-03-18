The Great Khali Addresses Possible WWE Return

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali, who last competed in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, recently spoke with Rewind, Recap, Relive about the possibility of returning to WWE. While he expressed fondness for the company, he made it clear that a full-time comeback is unlikely.

“I don’t think so, going back to WWE. I’m doing so many things. CW, I have a restaurant business. I have lots of commercials. So many events in India. I’m busy all the time. I don’t want to come back to WWE. I want to come and just say, ‘Hello. Hi.’ Check in a little bit. Royal Rumble. Not permanently. Permanently? No. I’m doing so many things.”

Khali remains active with various business ventures in India and entertainment projects but hasn’t ruled out making brief special appearances in WWE in the future.