The Great Khali Confirmed For The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE has confirmed The Great Khali for the 2021 Hall of Fame. It was reported this morning that WWE India released a video where Ranjin Singh (Dave Kapoor) revealed the induction to Khali via video call. WWE has now confirmed the induction with an official announcement.

Khali joins Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as confirmed names for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Rob Van Dam is also expected to be announced by WWE soon.

Here is the full announcement on Khali’s WWE HOF induction-

The Great Khali to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The WWE Hall of Fame has gained a towering new member, as The Great Khali has been revealed as the latest inductee in the Class of 2021. Khali was surprised with the news by his brother and former manager, Ranjin Singh, in an exclusive edition of WWE Now India.

The Great Khali will take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will stream Tuesday, April 6, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

Standing 7-foot-1 and tipping the scales at 347 pounds, Khali made his titanic presence felt from the moment he first entered the WWE Universe in 2006, standing toe-to-toe with the legendary Undertaker and bulldozing over The Deadman, a rare sight between the ropes.

The Great Khali went on to battle many of WWE’s most legendary Superstars, including John Cena, Batista, Shawn Michaels and fellow 2021 Inductee Kane, whom he defeated to pick up his first win on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

The giant’s greatest success would come on the July 20, 2007 edition of SmackDown, when Khali outlasted 19 of SmackDown’s top Superstars, last eliminating Batista and Kane to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

After his reign came to an end, Khali embraced his inner heartthrob, turning into The Punjabi Playboy and urging the WWE Universe to get a little romantic on the Khali Kiss Cam.

Due to his success in WWE, The Great Khali has become a national hero in his home country of India and a star of the silver screen. Khali has appeared in films like “MacGruber,” “Get Smart,” and “The Longest Yard.” He’s also opened up a wrestling school in India, helping to get the next generation of Indian Superstar hopefuls ready for the ring.

Don’t miss The Great Khali taking his place in history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. The ceremony will feature the inductions of the 2020 class, which includes The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger, as well as the 2021 class, which features Khali, Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.