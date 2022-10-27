The Great Muta Added to the NJPW x Stardom Historic X Over Event

The legendary Great Muta, who in the midst of his retirement tour, will step into a NJPW ring one last time on November 20th as he has been added to the NJPW x Stardom Historic X Over Event. In addition, NJPW made a few more matches for the November 20th show official.

The Great Muta will be teaming with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano as they face Aaron Henare, Great O’ Khan and Jeff Cobb at the Historic X Over event.

Also made official by NJPW:

Mayu Iwatani vs KAIRI to crown the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion.

Thekla will team with Himeka and Mai Sakurai against Lady C, AZM and Saya Kamitani.

The Great Muta appeared at the October 26 NJPW Battle Autumn Tour event and assisted Toru Yano in defeating Great-O-Khan in a NJPW World TV Title Tournament match.

The Great Muta, who is currently signed to Pro Wrestling NOAH, is scheduled to retire from pro wrestling officially on February 21, 2023. He will compete in his final match on January 22, 2023. Another pro wrestling legend Sting will be a part of Muta’s final match as they have had a historic rivalry.

Muta has held the IWGP World Title on 4 separate occasions, the IWGP Tag Team Titles 6 times and won the prestigious NJPW G1 Climax tournament in 1995.

Here is the updated match lineup for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X Over: