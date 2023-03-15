The Great Muta Confirmed For The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

The Great Muta is the latest inductee into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class (Keiji Muto).

Just prior to Flair’s announcement, ESPN.com confirmed the news, writing, “The Great Muta technically never performed for WWE. But his accomplishments and mystique will be immortalized by the world’s largest pro wrestling promotion forever. The legendary Japanese wrestler will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, sources confirmed with ESPN on Wednesday.”

The Great Muta, Muto’s alter ego, wrestled Tetsuya Naito in his retirement match on February 21.

Before introducing Muta to Japan, Muto first appeared as the character in 1989 for the NWA. He took part in well-known contests with a number of superstars, including Sting and Flair.

In addition to WCW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling Noah, Muta has worked for a number of other promotions. He is regarded as one of the all-time great Japanese wrestlers. He was the Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion for AJPW, the IWGP Heavyweight Champion for NJPW, and the GHC Heavyweight Champion for Noah.

On Friday’s SmackDown episode, Rey Mysterio was introduced as the first member of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class. He will be initiated by Konann. Hulk Hogan also pitched two names for this year’s Hall of Fame.

