The Gunns Crowned New AEW Tag Team Champions on Dynamite (Video)

This week’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso, Texas, new AEW World Tag Team Champions were crowned.

In the main event, The Gunns took on The Acclaimed for the belts. Late in the match, the referee was bumped, and The Gunns attempted to use the belt as a weapon, but Billy Gunn intervened. Colten ended up hitting his father with the title.

The Acclaimed had won the match, but the referee was still recuperating. Austin rolled up Bowens for the pinfall victory after Colten hit him with the title.

The Gunns are holding titles for the first time. Aside from the shady tactics, the main story here appears to be that The Gunns won gold without the assistance of their father. Fans chanted “bullsh*t” as The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn stood in the ring after the match.

