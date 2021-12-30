The Hardy Boyz vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish Match Teased

Following the December 29th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy commented on Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish’s performance in the main event:

“Gotta be honest – It was great to hear the team name of “reDRagon” & the finisher “Chasing the Dragon” on AEW Dynamite tonight.. Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly are HUGE pickups for AEW. It’s a team that Jeff Hardy & I always wanted to wrestle against.”

O’Reilly issued a response:

“This is rad. It would be an honor to wrestle the Hardy Boyz.”

This is rad. It would be an honor to wrestle the Hardy Boyz. #aewdynamite https://t.co/B6aC2zTQdK — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 30, 2021

You can check out footage from the Dynamite main event below: