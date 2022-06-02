The Hardys Discuss Having to Be Part of 24/7 Title Segments in WWE

The Hardys discussed having to be a part of 24/7 title segments on WWE television during an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

Jeff: “I feel bad about saying this ‘cause I’m so easy to work with. I’ll do pretty much whatever. But I was pretty crushed that day. I was like, okay this is it. I don’t know why I’m here…they’re really doing this to me. And that’s not an arrogant thing to say. I felt ashamed and like I shouldn’t be doing that. But I did it, and I was like, man what does this mean?”

Matt: “I did one of those too one time…before I left. I was running down a hall chasing someone, R-Truth or somebody…You know how those people are viewed. For them to put you in that category, it’s just like, come on man.”

Jeff: “It felt a little degrading for sure.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.



(quotes courtesy of CagesideSeats.com)