The Hardys Dismiss Retirement Rumors: “We’re Going Until The Wheels Fall Off”

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including how they currently have no plans of retiring right now.

Jeff Hardy said, “I’m totally the type of guy to [go] until the wheels fall off, man. I’m just gonna go as hard as I can.”

Matt Hardy on still being pretty motivated right now:

“I think we’re both pretty motivated, we’re passionate about this. We love it, we enjoy it. But I do think I would like to bookend our career and whatever we do in some scenario, much like Sting’s. I think Sting’s retirement match is the best booking that Tony Khan has done overall. I thought it was pitch perfect. I thought he nailed it. Sting is someone who was very deserving of that. Sting is someone who still inspires both myself and Jeff at this stage of the game. So to see him go out in that pitch perfect way, I thought was well deserved, well earned, and I’m very happy, a win like that. It was a storybook ending.”

You can check out The Hardys’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)