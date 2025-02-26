The Hardys React To WWE Return And Address Upcoming Title Defense

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) appeared in a digital exclusive shortly following last night’s NXT episode to discuss several topics, including their return to WWE.

Matt Hardy said, “It feels incredible. It’s extremely flattering. We returned home. We’re back at our birthplace. WWE will always be our home, it will always be our birthplace. Without WWE, we wouldn’t be who we are, and we are blessed to have had this 33-year-long career. Coming back at NXT, making our debut, wrestling on live television, it was an absolute honor, an absolute blast. Thank you for having us.”

Jeff on their return:

“Amen. Yeah, this is very surreal. It’s good to be back. It’s where it all began. Maybe it’ll all end here. But for right now, we’re Total Nonstop Action, baby, mixing it up with NXT in the WWE, it don’t get much better.”

Matt on defending their titles against Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock:

“I gotta tell you, these guys are great. I’m gonna give them their due, they are great. They’ve been on our radar for a while now. We do all that we can to keep our fingers on the pulse of pro wrestling, and we want to have that title of being the greatest tag team of all time. That is important to us. We want to cement our legacy as one of the best ever. But I’m telling you, Fraxiom is in the conversation, and I know we’re in for a hell of a fight whenever we get to New York City. But we are the most fightingest champions you are ever going to see because we are all about hope and faith, and fear is only a four-letter word to The Hardys. We are not afraid.”

You can check out The Hardys’ comments in the video below.

