The Hardys Set For North Carolina Homecoming At TNA Taping In November

TNA Wrestling issued the following press release to promote their upcoming return to Fayetteville, North Carolina for back-to-back shows on November 8 and November 9:

#TNAiMPACT is coming to the Crown Arena in Fayetteville, NC on November 8 and 9. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/9AxopZ2A24 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 16, 2024

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday & Saturday, November 8-9, at the Crown Arena.All of the in-ring action in North Carolina will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV Show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada. TNA Wrestling executives confirmed that there will be championship matches both nights.TNA Wrestling was last in Fayetteville in 2011—and all the TNA stars will be in Fayetteville in November, including hometown heroes Jeff & Matt Hardy. Also appearing in Fayetteville: Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Moose, Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Hammerstone, PCO, Xia Brookside and many others.A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.