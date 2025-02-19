The Hardys Set To Return To WWE Television

During this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) called out TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy, issuing a bold challenge to the legendary duo.

Shortly after, Matt Hardy took to Twitter/X alongside Jeff to respond:

Matt: “I did not expect to tune into NXT programming tonight, and here our names caught out on it, much less challenged to a match. But I got to tell you, I’m very flattered that you had the Hardys on your mind tonight. Should we accept that challenge, Jeff?”

Jeff: “Of course, we should accept that challenge. We’re the TNA World Tag Team Champions, man, and it’s 2025. We’re still innovating, we’re still influencing, we’re still inspiring, we’re still modifying the craft of pro wrestling.”

With both Hardys seemingly on board, fans may soon witness a blockbuster showdown between the legendary brothers and the rising stars of NXT.

Click here for complete WWE NXT results.