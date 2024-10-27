The Hardys Win TNA Tag Team Titles At Bound For Glory 2024

At the 2024 TNA Bound For Glory event in Detroit, Matt and Jeff Hardy emerged victorious in the main event, a Full Metal Mayhem match, to capture the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

The Hardys defeated ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) and The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards) in a chaotic, hard-hitting battle that featured plenty of high-risk spots and weapon use.

The Hardys’ victory marked their return to the top of TNA’s tag team division, adding another title reign to their legendary careers.

The win closed the show on a high note, leaving fans buzzing about the iconic duo’s latest achievement and setting the stage for their reign as champions.

The victory not only solidified The Hardys’ status as one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history but also brought a sense of nostalgia to long-time TNA fans who remember the brothers’ previous runs in the company. Their return to the top of the tag team division adds an exciting new chapter to TNA’s ongoing resurgence, promising more thrilling matchups in the future.