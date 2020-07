The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Results – July 19 2020

– The Kickoff pre-show for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view opens up live from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut with a quick promo before host Scott Stanford welcomes us. He’s joined by Peter Rosenberg. They go over tonight’s card. Kevin Owens vs. Murphy will take place during tonight’s Kickoff.