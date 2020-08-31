The Hurt Business On What’s Next After WWE Payback, Bobby Lashley’s U.S. Title History

As noted, tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view opener saw Bobby Lashley become a two-time WWE United States Champion after defeating Apollo Crews clean by submission.

Lashley took to Twitter and commented on how his two United States Title wins were 14 years apart.

He wrote, “14 years apart. We run this now!! #THB #WWEPayback”

Lashley began his first United States Title reign after defeating WWE Hall of Famer JBL on the May 26, 2006 SmackDown episode. He then lost it to Fit Finlay on the July 14, 2006 SmackDown episode. The WWE Stats page noted that before Payback, Lashley’s last shot at the United States Title came on the September 1, 2006 SmackDown episode. That show saw Mr. Kennedy win the title from Lashley and then-champion Finlay in a Triple Threat.

Lashley also posted Instagram photos of the group at Payback, before and after the match. He captioned the post with, “I love it when a plan comes together! #AndNew #TheHurtBusiness #UnitedStatesChampion Thank you for your support [fist emoji]”

MVP also made an Instagram post on Lashley’s big win and wrote, “And the NEW!!!!!! BUSINESS IS BOOMIN!!!!! #THEHURTBUSINESS #thehurtbusiness #ogflow #unitedstateschampionship #wwe #thegoldstandard #legitaf #shooters

As seen below, WWE released post-show video of Sarah Schreiber interviewing Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin backstage. They were asked about the win and what it means.

MVP responded, “Satisfaction. Ask Apollo about satisfaction because obviously he is another satisfied client of The Hurt Business. Our business is hurt, and I think if you talk to Apollo Crews right now, his neck is hurt, his ribs are hurt, and his feelings are hurt.”

Lashley added, “We’re not a brand, we’re not a clique, we’re not a group, we’re The Hurt Business. Remember that. This is just the first to come.”

MVP then teased that Step 2 of their big plan is coming soon.

“Listen, I told you. I told everybody,” MVP said. “I told you… when I first started talking to my man Lashley, when I first started talking to Shelton, I knew what we were capable of. This is step one. I promise step two is coming.”

Stay tuned for updates on The Hurt Business and if Crews will get a rematch at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27.

