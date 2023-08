During this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Brawling Brutes ended when The Street Profits attacked both teams.

Bobby Lashley greeted the Profits, who were dressed in suits, on stage. Despite what appeared to be a heel turn, The Profits were applauded, and the crowd chanted Lashley’s name.

“The Hurt Business” became a social media trend as fans speculated about the new faction’s name.

