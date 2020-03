The IIconics are currently backstage for tonight’s NXT TV episode.

There’s no word yet on if Peyton Royce and Billie Kay will be appearing on tonight’s USA Network broadcast, but PWInsider confirmed that they are both backstage at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

It was reported in early February that Royce and Kay, who are still members of the RAW roster, were pulled from TV a few months ago, and that they may be getting re-packaged but that was never confirmed.