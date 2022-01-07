The IInspiration Off Impact Hard to Kill PPV Due To COVID Exposure

Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration have been pulled from Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were scheduled to defend their titles against The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood at Saturday’s pay-per-view, but Impact announced today that they are self-isolating after exposure to COVID-19. The IInspiration informed Impact officials that they were in close contact with an individual who shortly thereafter tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution and with the health of others in mind, they have decided to self-isolate over the weekend instead of working Hard To Kill.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore noted in a press release, “Impact’s COVID protocols are in place to keep our talent roster, staff and fans safe. I am sure the fans will share The IInspiration’s and my disappointment that they won’t be in action at tomorrow’s stacked HARD TO KILL event, but we look forward to their return soon.”

The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. The pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET, and the main card at 8pm. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

If Maclin fails to win, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

Pre-show Match

Chris Bey vs. Jake Something vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid