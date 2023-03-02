The Judgment Day Getting A New Member After WWE WrestleMania 39?

WWE star Finn Balor recently appeared on The Bump. During the discussion, Balor teased The Judgment Day faction getting a new member after WrestleMania 39.

Balro said, We are always planning. The Judgment Day are always planning; we’re always plotting, we’re always scheming. I’m always texting with Damian, we have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We’re plotting, we’re figuring things out. And trust me, once we get ‘Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding.”

You can watch the complete show below: