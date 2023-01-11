The Judgment Day Praised Backstage for Recent Performance

The Judgment Day gained some well-deserved respect among those working backstage at WWE.

Fans praised the faction, which includes Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, after they became the #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships on Raw this week, winning a tag-team turmoil gauntlet that they also started.

According to Fightful Select, The Judgment Day’s performance was “lauded” by many backstage. Mysterio was singled out in the report.

On Raw, Mysterio also debuted his new ex-convict character and referenced his brief stint in jail after being “arrested” for showing up at his father’s house with Ripley over the holidays.

There is currently no word on when Judgment Day will face The Usos for the titles.