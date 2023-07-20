The Judgment Day Set To Appear On WWE NXT Regularly

Judgment Day fans should plan on watching WWE NXT more frequently, as the group is set to make more appearances on the show.

Wes Lee was the North American Champion entering Tuesday’s NXT episode before losing it to Dominik Mysterio in the main event. Judgment Day interfered by hitting Lee with her Women’s Title, allowing Mysterio to win.

The show received 746,000 live viewers and a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic on the USA Network, up from 671,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating a week ago.

This week’s ratings were the second-highest of the year, as well as the second-highest total viewership since 2021. WWE recently had Finn Balor and Damien Priest work a main event match against NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, which also received a high rating.

According to Pwinsider Elite, WWE is overjoyed with their appearance on the show and credits them with helping to boost the ratings. As Mysterio is the North American Champion, he will be bringing the title belt to RAW.

According to the report, “We are told that currently, there are plans in place for at least the next month, possibly longer, for members of Judgment Day to appear regularly on NXT TV as well, beyond the 2023 Great American Bash PPV.”

Mysterio will face Mustafa Ali in his first title defense at the NXT Great American Bash event on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin.