The KO Show and Championship Contender’s Match Set For WWE SmackDown

A new match and segment has been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

In a rematch from the May 13 episode, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will battle Raquel Rodriguez tonight.

Rousey vs. Rodriguez will be a Championship Contender’s match, meaning that if Rodriguez wins, she will become the new #1 contender. When Rodriguez took on Rousey’s Open Challenge earlier this month, she wowed the crowd, but she fell short.

RAW Superstar Kevin Owens has also been announced for tonight’s SmackDown. He’ll be bringing The KO Show to the SmackDown brand.

We previously mentioned that Owens and Ezekiel were announced for tonight’s SmackDown, but it was believed that they would work a dark match, if at all because the arena had advertised Owens vs. Cody Rhodes. Now, The KO Show has been announced for tonight’s show by WWE.

On tonight’s Owens segment, WWE wrote the following: “Kevin Owens has been on a crusade to uncover the truth about Ezekiel with his frustrations boiling over to the point of locking horns with Elias’ younger brother at Hell in a Cell. Tonight, ‘The KO Show’ rolls into SmackDown as the outspoken Superstar looks to air his grievances and convince a new audience to join his personal vendetta. Who will be the special guest on tonight’s edition of ‘The KO Show,’ and what fireworks are set to erupt on the always explosive talk show?”

Here is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s show:

– The Bloodline returns to SmackDown with all the gold

– Drew McIntyre returns after being off last week for UK promotional tour

– Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Woods’ mystery partner

– Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Championship Contender’s match