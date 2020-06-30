The Latest News Regarding WWE’s Covid-19 Testing

WWE held another round of Covid-19 testing today in preparation for tomorrow’s NXT Great American Bash tapings, Fightful.com is reporting. Some of the wrestlers reportedly came in early for testing but there’s still concern that the results won’t be available in time for the show.

Fightful obtained the following memo which was sent out to talent:

“As a reminder, wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing will be required at the Performance Center this week and going forward. You’ll be required to wear a mask upon entering and we ask that you adhere to these requirements in order to minimize risks.“

NXT’s Eric Bugenhagen publicly commented on the testing: