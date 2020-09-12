The Latest Regarding Ronda Rousey’s In-Ring Status

Despite being out of action since Wrestlemania 35, Ronda Rousey has apparently been staying in shape for a possible return to the ring. Roddy Piper’s daughter Teal recently published photos of herself doing in-ring training with Rousey.

Several months ago, Rousey noted during Steve-o’s podcast that she was open to wrestling again but on a limited basis:

“If I ever do come back, it will never be at a full-time capacity ever again. I think for stints, chunks of time, I’m very much an obsessive person where I like to obsess over something for a certain time and then take some time to obsess about something else, but no, I’m never going to be full-time again, over 200 days a year, on the road. I needed to do it in order to learn and get immersed into it and really understand what was going on, but it’s just not the lifestyle for me.” (quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)