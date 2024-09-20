The Lucha Brothers (Penta And Rey Fenix) Sign With WWE

In August 2024, sources within AEW indicated that The Lucha Brothers, Penta and Rey Fenix, were expected to leave the company upon the expiration of their contracts, with speculation suggesting a potential move to WWE.

In a recent update regarding The Lucha Brothers, Cory from PW Nexus has revealed that they have officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE and are set to make their debut on the main roster. There had been earlier speculation regarding the team’s potential debut in NXT.

WrestleVotes Radio stated that the signing of The Lucha Brothers with WWE appears to be a certainty, as production of masks, t-shirts, and other promotional items is already in progress.

No updates have been provided on the debut date for the duo on WWE television.

