“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Confirms He Is Working Under WWE Legends Contract

Everybody’s got a price.

Even “The Million Dollar Man” himself.

Ted DiBiase Sr. spoke at a Monopoly Events Q&A recently and spoke about his latest run in WWE NXT and how he is currently under a legends contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

On his most recent WWE NXT run: “I had a blast (in my stint with NXT). I’m on what they call a Legends contract. So I make myself available to them and I’m at their disposal if they should happen to call me any time and it’s rare, so that was one of those rare times when they called me.”

On how his pairing with Cameron Grimes came about: “They said, ‘Look, we’ve got one of our young guys here. His name is Cameron Grimes, who legitimately invested in the stock market and hit big and over night, you know, got a whole lot of money and so we’ve come up with this storyline where we’re gonna have him start acting like you’ and then have me come along, for example, he’s in a jewelry store and he’s buying a watch and so he holds up this beautiful gold Rolex, it’s diamond-studded and everything and I walk up behind him and I hold up this diamond bezel watch that is just diamonds everywhere and I say, ‘Nice watch kid. But it’s not a million dollar watch’ and then I go (does signature laugh) and walk out the door and just leave him going (upset) and it’s I continue to do things. Anyway, we just had fun with it for a while and it actually went a little longer than they anticipated that it was gonna go because it basically got over so well.”

On thinking highly of LA Knight: “But yeah, when L.A. Knight got involved, I saw the skill that he had as well. The focus first was on Cameron Grimes but I saw the talent in L.A. Knight and I mentioned that to a couple people and they said, ‘Yeah, we know’ and this has helped bring that out in him too and obviously, he’s moved on up.”

Check out the complete Q&A with “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.