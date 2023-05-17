“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sounds Off On Never Holding WWE Championship

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. recently sounded off on his “Everybody’s Got A Pod” podcast about the fact that he never held the WWE Championship during his tenure with the company.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend sounded off on why he never held the honor, as well as how he always considered connecting with the crowd to be more important anyways.

Featured below are some of the highlights from his podcast where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he always knew he would be a top guy because he fit perfectly into Vince McMahon’s vision of professional wrestling: “I don’t think that I ever heard him (Vince McMahon) say ‘I think you could be the champion. Even the world champion isn’t really the world champion. Because it’s a show. It’s a story. We’re telling a story. For me, the way I always looked at it was if I’m going to be a heel, I’m going to be a top guy.”

On the most important thing to him in his career was being over with the crowd, which took precedence over holding a championship in WWE: “The most important thing is being over and making the crowd hate me as much as I possibly could…I saw where Vince was taking wrestling. Getting over for me was more important than having a belt.”