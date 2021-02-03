The Miz Addresses His Current Role In WWE

In an interview with TheWrap.com, The Miz commented on having a comedic role in WWE:

“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do that. Orton doesn’t ever do that. I used to do this a lot. Now, I kind of understand. I don’t want this to sound arrogant or egotistical but I’m one of a kind. We’re all one of a kind. And just because one person doesn’t do something or another person doesn’t do this or do this or do this — doesn’t mean I can’t. I’m very versatile, where I can make you laugh, but I also can make you believe that I can whoop any single person that is in that ring at any given time. There’s a balance. I’m able to understand that balance, give that balance, and whenever I am in a serious type of situation, I’m able to make you understand that it’s serious to me. Just because I’m joking around, making you laugh, being a goof, does not mean I don’t have a serious side.”