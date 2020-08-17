The Miz and Maryse Developing A New Television Show

The Miz and his wife Maryse posted a video and a message on Instagram on the development of a new television show. No further details outside of what’s being said below has been released. The show will be in conjunction with WWE Studios. You can check out the post below:
What is this for???? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered w/ WWE Studios putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle.