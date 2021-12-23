Maryse & The Miz To Renew Vows On RAW

WWE has announced that The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows during Monday’s RAW. The following was announced:

“The most must-see wedding in WWE history is upon us. Fresh off getting the better of Edge on his own talk show last week, The Miz and Maryse are in a celebratory mood. They plan to celebrate their love in front of the WWE Universe as they get set to renew their wedding vows this Monday on Raw. There is no telling what can happen when a wedding takes place in a WWE ring, but one thing is guaranteed: It will be awesome. Don’t miss their vow renewal on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

Miz & Maryse originally tied the knot in The Bahamas on February 20, 2014. Maryse has been involved in the build for The Miz’s match with Edge at Day 1 and Beth Phoenix is rumored to get involved.

Monday’s RAW in Detroit is also the go-home episode for the WWE Day 1 PPV. Here is the updated RAW lineup-

-The Miz and Maryse renew wedding vows

-Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

-AJ Styles vs. Omos

-Damian Priest defends against United States Championship vs. Dolph Ziggler

-Randy Orton vs. Otis