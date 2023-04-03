The Miz And Michael Cole Were Not Told Pat McAfee Was Booked For WWE WrestleMania 39

Pat McAfee discussed his unexpected WrestleMania 39 appearance on today’s Pat McAfee Show. Last week, Nick Khans stated that there were no plans for McAfee to appear at WrestleMania, but that was apparently a plan to keep word from leaking out, as even Michael Cole was unaware that he would be there.

McAfee said, “Michael Cole had no idea that I was there. He walked by the bus one time. I actually seen him. I haven’t seen him in a long time. I missed that guy. I would have liked to talk to that guy but can’t because we don’t know if the moment’s gonna come or if it’s gonna matter, and I don’t want to distract him. Three people I think knew. Obviously, The Miz did not know until Saturday. For shoot, when my music hit is near when Miz found out. He might have thought, ‘Is there somebody back there that maybe wants to come dance?’ He never expected it to be me. It was awesome. I’m very thankful.”

“People at WWE are way too nice to us. They’re so cool. I got to drink with the crew afterwards. I miss the family behind the scenes over there so much. They are so good at everything they do. The people behind the scenes, the camera people, the graphic people, the editing people, the tech people, the every people. They’ve all been there forever. Four people in the whole building knew we were there.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)