The Miz Calls Chad Gable A “Money Maker”

WWE Superstar The Miz talked about WWE RAW star Chad Gable, during an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast:

“Chad Gable first came in with Jason Jordan, right? Amazing tag team, incredible. Didn’t click, like didn’t get to the upper echelons but won things and did stuff and was in there.

“Then they took him and said, ‘Alright, you’re gonna be a singles competitor, you’re gonna be Shorty G.’ And everyone was like, ‘What?! What?!’ Honestly, sometimes it’s just to see like, ‘I see something in you, let’s see if we can get something out of you. Let’s see if we can find something that’s different than everybody else.’ Most times the fans or the critics will be like, ‘Why are they doing this? This guy went to the Olympics.’ We’re just trying to find something here. In my mind, that’s what they’re doing. So, then he did, he took it and I thought he did exceptional at it. He didn’t get to the upper echelons or whatever but he took that character and made something out of it.”

“Now you look at Chad Gable, guess what? He found his voice, he found his character and now you look at him and you go, ‘Oh wow, this is a money maker. This character is a money maker.’”

(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)