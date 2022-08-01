The Miz Calls Logan Paul One of the Best Natural Talents He’s Ever Seen

WWE Superstar The Miz recently spoke with the MackMania podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Miz discussed Logan Paul learning WWE skills so quickly. At Saturday’s SummerSlam, Paul beat Miz in a singles match. Here is what he had to say:

“I’m not lying to you, he was the fastest natural talent I have ever seen take to being a professional wrestler, being a WWE superstar. I’m talking, I’ve been doing this for like 23 years now. [He is] the fastest out of anyone. I’m talking celebrity or WWE superstar. I don’t pick things up very fast at all. If you remember me right in the beginning, I was terrible, like horrible. I still look at matches and go, ‘You’re terrible, you’re horrible.’ But you work at it, and I like to think that where my talent lacks, my hard work picks up. So, I’ll outwork everybody to where I’ll beat your talent because you know what? You’re not working hard enough. That’s where I stand, but Logan is one of those people who picks something up right off the bat. I would show him something and literally he would get it right away. It was like, ‘How did you just do that? That usually takes practice and time.’ He just picked it up quickly. So, yeah, he is definitely one of the best natural talents I’ve ever seen.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: