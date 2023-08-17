The Miz Calls Out Philadelphia Eagles Players For WrestleMania 40

The Miz had some fun talking about Pat McAfee on a local morning talk show this week.

The WWE veteran appeared on Great Day Connecticut to promote the WrestleMania 40 tickets going on sale for next year in Philadelphia, PA.

During the appearance, The Miz called out some Philadelphia Eagles players while reflecting on facing football stars at WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium, such as Pat McAfee and George Kittle.

“At SoFi Stadium, I had a match with Pat McAfee as well as George Kittle got involved so who’s to say that in Philadelphia (at WrestleMania 40) that you got Jason Kelce or Jalen Hurts or DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown,” Miz said. “Any one of them, I’ll take ‘em all down.”

Miz continued, “I don’t care. I’ll take out the whole offensive line. I’ll be like the Patrick Mahomes of Philadelphia. Just ruin them. I’ll be their kryptonite.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.