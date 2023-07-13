The Miz Discusses When He Plans To Slow Down His WWE In-Ring Schedule

WWE Superstar The Miz recently appeared on Busted Open Radio for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The Miz revealed he will be appearing on The Weakest Link this Monday at 10 PM EST on NBC.

“I am on the Weakest Link and let me tell you something. The Weakest Link reminded me of when I was on The Challenge back in my Real World days because in this sort of Weakest Link, you can vote people off and you got to have friends in this thing. It’s not necessarily about who’s the smartest, it’s who plays the game the best and I am very good at being sneaky and deceiving. I used to do really well on the challenges and I plan on doing really well on the Weakest Link because I am very smart.”

On playing for Connor’s Cure:

“I always play for Connor’s Cure. It’s trying to raise money for pediatric cancer. Once I went to Pittsburgh and saw where the money goes and who it helps and got to meet the kids, right then and there, it sold my heart to this charity.”

On when he believes he will slow down his schedule:

“Whenever my body tells me I need to start slowing down, but right now I feel like I’m still in my prime. I feel like I’m putting together matches that are main-event caliber. I feel like I’m bringing out new things, things that people haven’t seen before. I feel like the youth movement in WWE, the younger crowd that’s coming in, is revitalizing me and making me want to be faster, be better, do better. I think the product right now is at its highest. I mean, you look at the crowds, I mean, we’re sold out everywhere. This is the first time where sometimes when you know you ask, ‘Can I get some tickets? ‘They’re like, ‘Sorry, we’re sold out’, and it’s like, ‘Wait, what? Are you kidding me? We’re in Savannah, Georgia. What do you mean we’re sold out?’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re sold out.’ It’s been incredible.”

“I think Cody Rhodes has been doing an incredible job. Roman Reigns, his storyline with The Bloodline has been impeccable. Seth Rollins, every time he walks out the fans are singing his praise. Dominik Mysterio, who, maybe two years ago, people were thinking he’s not gonna get it. We’re not sure. Now he is the most over heel in professional wrestling and it is fun to watch. He’s a person who is a student of the game even though he’s a child from obviously the legendary Rey Mysterio. You look at Dominik and what he’s doing right now, it’s impeccable. He can’t even get a word out. That’s how much heat he has. So it is fun to watch. It motivates me and no, I’m not slowing down. I mean, hell, right now, I’m promoting WWE at the American Century Championship playing golf all weekend for Peacock. So I’m nonstop. I always prided myself on being a hard worker and dedicated and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

