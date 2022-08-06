The Miz In Cameo Shot Shown In Netflix “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” Docu-Series

“The Most Must-See WWE Superstar” was in attendance at the “most must-see music concert” back in 1999.

WWE veteran The Miz appears to turn up in a cameo in the new Netflix documentary series, “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99”, which was released on the digital subscription streaming platform earlier this week on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

While The Miz has not yet commented to confirm whether or not it is, in fact, him featured in footage from the concert shown during the docu-series.



He did, however, confirm that he was at the infamous Woodstock 1999 concert in a post on his Instagram page made back in March of 2017.

“Workout music for the day,” the post from Miz’s Instagram page began. “Saw Limp Bizkit live at Woodstock 1999 and they rocked the place.”

The post continued, “Till this day it was the best festival I’ve ever been to. I know there was a lot of bad press and certain things that I heard happened there were inexcusable but the experience I had was a celebration for the love of music with friends. I saw incredible live concerts from my favorite bands The Offspring, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Kid Rock, Insane Clown Posse, and Bush. I wish everyone could’ve had the same experience and I hope someday we can have a celebration without all the BS.”

Check out the post from The Miz’s Instagram page from March 2017 where he confirms his attendance at the Woodstock 1999 concert below.