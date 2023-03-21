The Miz Featured In WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: The Musical (Full Video)

The Miz has some musical chops.

If you need proof, look no further.

Ahead of his gig as the host on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at the two-night premium live event, WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., The Miz put his singing skills on display.

On Monday, WWE released WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: The Musical starring “The A-Lister.”

“Only A-Listers have a WrestleMania song and dance,” Miz wrote of the video. “12 days until the most super-sized, grand, illustrious, Must-See, massive spectacle of the year (and no, I’m not talking about my balls)…. I’m talking about WrestleMania 😎.”

Check out WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: The Musical starring WrestleMania 39 host The Miz via the Twitter video embedded below.