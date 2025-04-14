The Miz Gives His Take On John Cena’s Heel Turn, Makes Bold Prediction For Where It’s Headed

What does The Miz think of John Cena’s heel turn?

Let’s find out!

The longtime WWE Superstar spoke with TMZ Sports this week for an interview, during which he claimed he always knew this was the real John Cena, and predicted that fans will ultimately turn him babyface again.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On John Cena’s heel turn and how he has ‘known this forever’ about the WWE legend: “Haven’t I been telling everyone that John Cena is already a heel? Since the beginning. Do you not remember WrestleMania 27 going into the main event? Do you not remember all the promos that I’ve put on John Cena, all the feuds that I’ve had with John Cena, all the things I’ve said about John Cena? I’ve known this forever. But no one believes me because I’m the bad guy. I think John Cena is, how do you want to put it? John Cena is such a big star that when you are in the ring with him, you need to step up. No matter if he’s going bad or he’s going good, you need to catch up with him if you’re not already there. So I think that he’s literally saying, put a stake in the ground going, this is where I’m at. If y’all aren’t here, then y’all are not on my level. I’ve literally been here this entire time. I’m waiting for someone to step up.”

On his prediction for where Cena’s heel turn will organically lead him with the fans: “In my mind, I feel like I know what’s going to happen. I feel like the audience is going to like John Cena as a heel so much that they’re going to turn him back to babyface. Because that’s what they do. That’s what the audience does. We’ve heard, let’s go Cena. Cena sucks for how long? 15, 20 years? So now I feel like they’re kind of getting like, hey, Cena’s going to turn heel. Cena’s going to be a bad guy. Now he is, and now they’re going to be like, we like this. We’re saying all the things you shouldn’t say. John Cena’s being like, oh my God, and they’re going to literally switch him back to being a babyface. They’re going to start cheering him again. That’s what happens. That’s my prediction. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, but that is my prediction.”

