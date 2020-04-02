The Miz & John Morrison Rap Song, Ratings For Royal Rumble On FS1

– WWE has released a new music video from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison, as seen below. The “Hey hey” song was released to call out their WrestleMania 36 opponents. WWE currently has a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the titles advertised with Miz and Morrison defending against The New Day and The Usos. That match is expected to be changed during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX when The New Day and The Usos appear on MizTV.

– FS1’s replay of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Tuesday at 7pm ET drew 421,000 viewers. This was the first time the event has aired on TV. This served as the four-hour lead-in for this week’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1, which drew 134,000 viewers, the second best audience of the year.